Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.