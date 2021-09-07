Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $88,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $16,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $61,054 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

