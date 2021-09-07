Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 49 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,920.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,778.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,549.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

