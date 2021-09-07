Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 7,730 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COTY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.51.
COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.
Coty Company Profile
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
