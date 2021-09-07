Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 7,730 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after buying an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

