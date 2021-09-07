DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

