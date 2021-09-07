DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

NYSE BKI opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

