DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

