DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

