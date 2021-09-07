DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

