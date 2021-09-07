DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

