DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

