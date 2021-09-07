DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00174466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.15 or 0.07936186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,870.07 or 0.99853519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00875581 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.