Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.52.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DE opened at $389.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.27. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

