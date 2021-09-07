DEEPSPACE Trading 62.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.40 million and $127,441.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00147809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00204227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.03 or 0.07509216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,662.99 or 0.99887545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00948639 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

