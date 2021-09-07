Decentraland 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $190.67 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $190.67 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,088,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,370,843 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

