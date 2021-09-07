Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

