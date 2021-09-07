Datacoin (DTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $20,899.40 and approximately $236.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030138 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.