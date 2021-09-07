DAOstack Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $333,983.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.76 or 1.00296731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007373 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

