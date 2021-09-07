Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

