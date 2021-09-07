Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seagen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,464,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $150.59. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

