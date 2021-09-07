Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.