Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.32

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 67938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKILY. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.