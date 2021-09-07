DAD Tops One Day Volume of $4.76 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $81.31 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.