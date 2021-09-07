CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 5,507 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 58,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,229. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
