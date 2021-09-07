Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

