Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 11,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.