Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

