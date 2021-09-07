Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. 10,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

