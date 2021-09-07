Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 219.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

