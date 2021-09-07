Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,051,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,077. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

