CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 202.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

