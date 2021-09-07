CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 11.8% Higher

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $66.60. 8,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 253,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.