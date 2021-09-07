CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

