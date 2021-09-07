CryptoTask Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $648,854.48 and $44,070.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

