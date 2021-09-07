Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.