CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

