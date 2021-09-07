Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

