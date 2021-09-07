Critical Survey: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.11 $528.90 million $5.54 12.66 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 5.98 $354.06 million $2.91 24.24

Prosperity Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce Bancshares. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.00% 8.60% 1.53% Commerce Bancshares 39.73% 16.44% 1.69%

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 4 0 2.43 Commerce Bancshares 3 2 0 0 1.40

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $75.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Commerce Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

