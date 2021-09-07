Critical Review: Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) vs. CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elevate Credit and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.69 CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elevate Credit and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Summary

Elevate Credit beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

