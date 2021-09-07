Critical Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.96, suggesting that its share price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Nexeon MedSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.72 $9.07 million $0.26 50.69 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Summary

Zynex beats Nexeon MedSystems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

