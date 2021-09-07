Critical Analysis: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) versus Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alerus Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.57%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.00 $44.67 million $2.52 11.35 Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 1.98 $9.01 million $1.20 14.38

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

