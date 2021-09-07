Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus KT (NYSE:KT) Financial Contrast

KT (NYSE:KT) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KT and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than KT.

Volatility & Risk

KT has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.34 $560.71 million $1.14 12.42 Crexendo $16.39 million 6.76 $7.94 million $0.47 12.79

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77% Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats KT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.