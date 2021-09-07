Credits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125,902.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $125,902.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

