Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

