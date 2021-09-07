Creative Planning Sells 55,528 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,528 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grifols were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Grifols by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grifols by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grifols by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 191,959 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Several analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

