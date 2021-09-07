Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 6,480 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

