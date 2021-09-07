Creative Planning Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 101.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 46.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.06.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $508.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.