Creative Planning Has $650,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 202,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

