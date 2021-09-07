Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 613,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 444,854 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

