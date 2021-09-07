Craig Hallum Raises Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $40.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

